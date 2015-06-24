Cornelia Samuelis
Cornelia Samuelis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a423df44-0a0a-4d7e-b75e-c2e203e00750
Cornelia Samuelis Tracks
Sort by
Aus liebe will mein heiland sterben from St Matthew Passion BWV244 Part 2, No. 58
Johann Sebastian Bach
Aus liebe will mein heiland sterben from St Matthew Passion BWV244 Part 2, No. 58
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Aus liebe will mein heiland sterben from St Matthew Passion BWV244 Part 2, No. 58
Ensemble
Last played on
Back to artist