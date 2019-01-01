Kristina BachBorn 7 April 1962
Kristina Bach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962-04-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a4229c02-2195-4a5e-951d-73f4514411d7
Kristina Bach Biography (Wikipedia)
Kristina Bach (born Kerstin Bräuer on 7 April 1962 in Mettmann, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany) is a German "Schlager" singer, lyricist, and music producer. Bach is noted for her 3 ½-octave vocal range.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kristina Bach Tracks
Sort by
Kristina Bach Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist