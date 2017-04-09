Kim Hugo Leonel Niko Cesarion (born in Stockholm on 10 July 1990) is a Swedish singer and songwriter of Guadeloupean and Greek origin. Kim Cesarion is a classically trained musician. He studied at Lilla Akademien, a highly acclaimed music school in Stockholm, and plays several instruments including the violin, piano, double bass, and viola, as well as drums. He also attended classical music school in Russia. He is signed with RCA, Sony Music and Columbia