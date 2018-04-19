Mavis Chloe Rivers (19 May 1929 – 29 May 1992) was a Samoan and New Zealand jazz singer. She was born in Apia, Samoa in 1929, as one of thirteen children to a musical family.

In 1955 she moved to the United States. She married Glicerio Reyes "David" Catingub, a Filipino singer and bass player, in that year, and they had two sons, Matt, a musician and arranger, and Reynaldo. She died in 1992 due to a stroke after a concert in Los Angeles.

She recorded on the TANZA and Zodiac labels in New Zealand, and on Capitol Records and others in the United States. She was a nominee for the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1960.