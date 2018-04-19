Mavis RiversBorn 19 May 1929. Died 29 May 1992
Mavis Rivers
1929-05-19
Mavis Rivers Biography (Wikipedia)
Mavis Chloe Rivers (19 May 1929 – 29 May 1992) was a Samoan and New Zealand jazz singer. She was born in Apia, Samoa in 1929, as one of thirteen children to a musical family.
In 1955 she moved to the United States. She married Glicerio Reyes "David" Catingub, a Filipino singer and bass player, in that year, and they had two sons, Matt, a musician and arranger, and Reynaldo. She died in 1992 due to a stroke after a concert in Los Angeles.
She recorded on the TANZA and Zodiac labels in New Zealand, and on Capitol Records and others in the United States. She was a nominee for the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1960.
Mavis Rivers Tracks
Five O'Clock Whistle
Mavis Rivers
Five O'Clock Whistle
Five O'Clock Whistle
You Brought A New Kind Of Love To Me
Mavis Rivers
You Brought A New Kind Of Love To Me
You Brought A New Kind Of Love To Me
It Dont Mean A Thing
Mavis Rivers
It Dont Mean A Thing
It Dont Mean A Thing
Almost Like Being in Love
Mavis Rivers
Almost Like Being in Love
Almost Like Being in Love
It Dont Mean A Thing
Mavis Davis
It Dont Mean A Thing
It Dont Mean A Thing
Performer
DEARLY BELOVED
Mavis Rivers
DEARLY BELOVED
DEARLY BELOVED
I'm Gonna Live Until I Die
Mavis Rivers
I'm Gonna Live Until I Die
