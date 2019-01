Gabbidon lives in Birmingham, England, and recorded the album Reggae Rockz with Paul Beckford (bass guitar), Colin Gabbidon (drums), Faisal x (keyboards), Sonia Clarke (vocals), Anne Marie Chambers (vocals), Candi Gabbidon (vocals) and other session musicians. The band has played at the Glade Festival, Irie Vibes Festival, Flyover Show as well as having a residency at The Public in West Bromwich.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia