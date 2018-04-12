Basil Glendon Gabbidon (born 29 October 1955, Buff Bay, Jamaica) is a British Jamaican guitarist / vocalist and a founding member of the reggae band Steel Pulse.

Gabbidon lives in Birmingham, England, and recorded the album Reggae Rockz with Paul Beckford (bass guitar), Colin Gabbidon (drums), Faisal x (keyboards), Sonia Clarke (vocals), Anne Marie Chambers (vocals), Candi Gabbidon (vocals) and other session musicians. The band has played at the Glade Festival, Irie Vibes Festival, Flyover Show as well as having a residency at The Public in West Bromwich.