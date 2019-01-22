Rozalla Miller (born 18 March 1964), better known as simply Rozalla, is a Zimbabwean electronic music performer who was born in Zambia to a Zimbabwean father. She later moved with her parents at the age of 18 to her father's country of origin, Zimbabwe. She is best known for her three 1991/92 hit singles "Faith (In the Power of Love)", "Are You Ready To Fly" and particularly "Everybody's Free (To Feel Good)", which has been remixed and re-issued several times. In December 2016, Billboard magazine ranked her as the 98th most successful dance artist of all-time.