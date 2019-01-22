Rozalla
1964-03-18
Rozalla Biography
Rozalla Miller (born 18 March 1964), better known as simply Rozalla, is a Zimbabwean electronic music performer who was born in Zambia to a Zimbabwean father. She later moved with her parents at the age of 18 to her father's country of origin, Zimbabwe. She is best known for her three 1991/92 hit singles "Faith (In the Power of Love)", "Are You Ready To Fly" and particularly "Everybody's Free (To Feel Good)", which has been remixed and re-issued several times. In December 2016, Billboard magazine ranked her as the 98th most successful dance artist of all-time.
Rozalla Tracks
Everybody's Free (To Feel Good)
Everybody's Free (To Feel Good)
Everybody's Free (To Feel Good)
Are You Ready To Fly
Are You Ready To Fly
Are You Ready To Fly
Everybody's Free (Radio 2's All Star Party 2018)
Everybody's Free (Radio 2's All Star Party 2018)
Turn On The Light (Radio 2's All Star Party 2018)
Turn On The Light (Radio 2's All Star Party 2018)
Are You Ready To Fly (Radio 2's All Star Party 2018)
Are You Ready To Fly (Radio 2's All Star Party 2018)
