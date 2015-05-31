SultanFrench rapper. Born 24 April 1987
Sultan
1987-04-24
Sultan Biography (Wikipedia)
Soultouane Benjadid better known as Sultan (earlier Sultan du Holster), (born 24 April 1987) is a French hip hop artist and rapper originating from the Comoros. Prior to becoming a solo artist, he was part of the hip hop duo Holster with Ibrahim (I.B.R.).
