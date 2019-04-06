Belphegor
1993
Belphegor Biography (Wikipedia)
Belphegor is an Austrian extreme metal band from Salzburg. They originally formed in 1991 under the name Betrayer before changing their name in 1993. They are named after the demon Belphegor.
