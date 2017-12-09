George Ivan “Van” Morrison grew up in Belfast to a professional singer mum and a jazz/blues obsessive dad. Having such a musical head start proved useful in the early ‘60s beat boom, and his band Them gained a reputation for hard-nosed R&B with a wild-eyed and mystical edge. Their 1964 breakthrough single Baby Please Don’t Go captured this abandon, with the b-side Gloria proving a lasting influence on American garage rock bands, and in particular, Patti Smith. After two albums (and a handful of BBC radio session tracks) the tempestuous band split in 1966. Unbowed, Van changed musical tack, producing the joyful hit Brown-Eyed Girl.

His next great leap forward was 1968’s Astral Weeks, a record of molten memories that regularly ranks towards the top of most ‘best albums’ lists and has been the subject of both BBC documentaries and tribute concerts. The more optimistic follow-up, Moondance, tidied up the musical format a bit, and is equally beloved. Having hit his stride, Van’s early 1970s albums (including His Band and the Street Choir, Tupelo Honey, Saint Dominic’s Preview) were all musically from a place where jazz, blues and folk fused together with ancient celtic poetry, in a kind of ecstatic rush, although his TV interviews, even with The Old Grey Whistle Test’s Bob Harris, could be another matter.

Always a working musician – including seven Glastonbury appearances, and a much loved BBC Four Sessions performance in 2009 - his list of musical collaborators is long and varied, taking in John Lee Hooker, Lonnie Donnegan, Cliff Richard, The Band and The Chieftans (with whom he recorded Irish Heartbeat, the 1988 album of traditional folk tunes). He also wrote Have I Told You Lately That I Love You, one of Rod Stewart’s biggest hit singles and a modern classic. And he even went back to Cyprus Avenue in Belfast for a special BBC concert to celebrate his 70th birthday.