Blue Mink
Formed 1969. Disbanded 1974
Blue Mink
1969
Blue Mink Biography (Wikipedia)
Blue Mink were a British six-piece pop group that existed from 1969 to 1974. Over that period they had six Top 20 hit singles in the UK Singles Chart, and released five studio based albums. According to AllMusic: "they have been immortalised on a string of compilation albums, each recounting the string of effervescent hits that established them among Britain's best-loved pop groups of the early 1970s."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blue Mink Tracks
Bannerman
Blue Mink
Bannerman
Bannerman
Last played on
Randy
Blue Mink
Randy
Randy
Last played on
Good Morning Freedom
Blue Mink
Good Morning Freedom
Good Morning Freedom
Last played on
Stay With Me
Blue Mink
Stay With Me
Stay With Me
Last played on
Our World
Blue Mink
Our World
Our World
Last played on
Melting pot
Blue Mink
Melting pot
Melting pot
Last played on
By The Devil I Was Tempted
Blue Mink
By The Devil I Was Tempted
By The Devil I Was Tempted
Last played on
The Banner Man
Blue Mink
The Banner Man
The Banner Man
Last played on
