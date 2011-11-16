SkepticsFormed 1979. Disbanded 1990
Skeptics
1979
Skeptics Biography (Wikipedia)
Skeptics were a New Zealand post-punk band from 1979 to 1990. They became notorious in 1987 for an unusually graphic music video entitled "AFFCO".
Skeptics Tracks
Under The Bed
Skeptics
Under The Bed
Under The Bed
Cobwebs
Skeptics
Cobwebs
Cobwebs
