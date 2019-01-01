Kathryn Rosemary Bullard (born January 27, 1987), known as Katy Rose, is an American singer, songwriter, producer, musician and actress. Her music styles vary from indie rock, Electropop, grunge, pop, lounge music and techno.

Starting at age sixteen, Rose began work on her debut album, Because I Can for V2 Records, which was released on January 27, 2004, along with "Overdrive", her first single from the album. "Overdrive" also appears on the Mean Girls soundtrack. "Lemon" is featured on the Thirteen soundtrack. Both songs are featured on Because I Can.

After parting from V2 Records in 2005, her band project, Candy Eyed (a collection of song demos done with Beck's musical director Greg Kurstin), was released by independent record label River Jones Music. In late 2007, Rose parted ways with River Jones Music. She released a single titled "Underground" in October 2015.