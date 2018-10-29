Jon Cleary (born August 11, 1962) is a funk and R&B musician based in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was originally from Cranbrook in Kent, England, and for the past 20 years has studied the "musical culture and life of New Orleans," according to his website. Cleary is an accomplished pianist as well as being a multi-instrumentalist, a vocalist and a songwriter.

Jon Cleary performs with a number of music luminaries including Bonnie Raitt, Taj Mahal, B.B. King, Ryan Adams, and Eric Burdon. Compositions by Cleary have been recorded by notable musicians including Taj Mahal, Bonnie Raitt and most recently John Scofield on his album Piety Street.

Cleary's current band is Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, who have released two albums. The album, Go Go Juice, won the Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album in 2016.