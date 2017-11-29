Miriam AllanBorn 1977
Miriam Allan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a41390a4-2377-4e08-a78e-8d0237afe944
Miriam Allan Biography (Wikipedia)
Miriam Allan (born 1977, in Newcastle, Australia) is an Australian Soprano.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Miriam Allan Tracks
Sort by
Chiome d'oro, SV 143
Claudio Monteverdi
Chiome d'oro, SV 143
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Chiome d'oro, SV 143
Last played on
The Complications of Life in an Enclosed Space
Daniel Penney, Miriam Allan, Aurora Orchestra & Nicholas Collon
The Complications of Life in an Enclosed Space
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02srwc3.jpglink
The Complications of Life in an Enclosed Space
Composer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 07
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egvzc8
Royal Albert Hall
2009-07-21T04:31:48
21
Jul
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist