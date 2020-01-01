Siavash Shams (Persian: سیاوش شمس‎) (also known as Siavash Sahneh due to his hit song Sahneh[citation needed]) (born 26 January 1963) is an Iranian singer, songwriter, record producer. He rose to fame in 1985 after his songs Sahneh (meaning "stage") and Dokhtar Irooni (meaning "Iranian girl") became hits. His first two albums Hamsayehaa and Sahneh are immensely popular. His then later albums Pedar and Faryad also had hits.