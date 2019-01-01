Dave Hall (A.K.A. Dave "Jam" Hall) is an American record producer. He is famous for working on Mary J. Blige's debut album What's the 411? (including the #1 R&B hit single "You Remind Me"); with Madonna, co-writing and co-producing several tracks from her 1994 album Bedtime Stories, including the single "Human Nature," for working with R&B harmony group Brownstone, and for co-writing and co-producing two of Mariah Carey's hits, "Dreamlover" and "Fantasy." He also had produced for such acts like Usher, Donell Jones, CeCe Peniston, and Joe early in their music careers.

He is also a remixer responsible for remixes of "Scream" (1995) by Michael and Janet Jackson and "Goldeneye" (1995) for Tina Turner.

He was married to actress, comedian and writer Wanda Sykes from 1991 to 1998.