Aref Arefkia (Persian: عارف عارف‌کیا‎), known as Aref (Persian: عارف‎; also Romanized as Āref), born August 10, 1940 in Tehran, Iran, and known as "the king of Hearts" and "the legend of pop", is an Iranian pop music singer and former actor.

He graduated from Tehran Industrial School of Art in 1958. Before starting his career as a singer, Aref worked as a teacher in Qazvin industrial school of art for two years, but the truth is that he has been singing since he was 12 years old.

In the 1960s, Aref introduced a new wave of romantic styles to the large spectrum of romantic Persian music. After the Islamic revolution Aref left Iran and went to London and Los Angeles. He has one son and four daughters.

His first hit was "Daryacheye Noor" which is still popular among all the Iranians. Aref and his family left Iran in 1979, following the Islamic revolution. He first lived in London, England, for three years, then moved to Los Angeles, United States.