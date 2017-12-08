Blake NeelyBorn 1969
Blake Neely
1969
Blake Neely Biography (Wikipedia)
Blake Neely (born April 28, 1969) is an American composer, arranger, orchestrator, conductor, and author.
Blake Neely was born in Paris, Texas. His father was a rancher and professor, his mother a journalist and author.
He studied Linguistics at the University of Texas.
He's A Pirate
Blake Neely
He's A Pirate
He's A Pirate
"Pirates Of The Caribbean - At World's End" (2007) "One Day"
Hans Zimmer
"Pirates Of The Caribbean - At World's End" (2007) "One Day"
"Pirates Of The Caribbean - At World's End" (2007) "One Day"
The Pursuit of Happyness - Opening (feat. Blake Neely & Andrea Guerra)
Hollywood Studio Symphony
The Pursuit of Happyness - Opening (feat. Blake Neely & Andrea Guerra)
The Pursuit of Happyness - Opening (feat. Blake Neely & Andrea Guerra)
Music for Pirates of the Caribbean - The Curse of the Black Pearl
Klaus Badelt
Music for Pirates of the Caribbean - The Curse of the Black Pearl
Music for Pirates of the Caribbean - The Curse of the Black Pearl
Red Warrior
Hans Zimmer
Red Warrior
Red Warrior
Red Warrior
Blake Neely
Red Warrior
Red Warrior
