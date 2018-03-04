Jeff ChandlerBorn 15 December 1918. Died 17 June 1961
Jeff Chandler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1918-12-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a40b0543-3038-4990-aa0f-1f6b6d1c830b
Jeff Chandler Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeff Chandler (born Ira Grossel; December 15, 1918 – June 17, 1961) was an American actor, film producer and singer best remembered for playing Cochise in Broken Arrow (1950), for which he was Oscar nominated. He was one of Universal Pictures's most popular male stars of the 1950s, his best known other credits including Sword in the Desert (1948), Deported (1950), Female on the Beach (1955) and Away All Boats (1956). In addition to his acting, he was known for his good looks, his distinguished gray hair, and for his musical recordings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jeff Chandler Tracks
Sort by
I Should Care (From 'Thrill Of A Romance')
Jeff Chandler
I Should Care (From 'Thrill Of A Romance')
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Should Care (From 'Thrill Of A Romance')
Last played on
I Should Care
Jeff Chandler
I Should Care
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Should Care
Last played on
Back to artist