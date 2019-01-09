Philip BrunelleOrganist and conductor. Born 1 July 1943
Philip Brunelle
1943-07-01
Philip Brunelle Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Brunelle (born July 1, 1943) is an American choral scholar, conductor and organist. He is the founder of VocalEssence. In the course of an international career as a choral and opera conductor Brunelle has been awarded Commander of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit and made an Honorary Member of the Order of the British Empire as well as receiving Hungary's Kodály Medal, the Ohtli medal from Mexico, and Sweden's Royal Order of the Polar Star. He has received honorary doctoral degrees from Gustavus Adolphus College, St. John's University (Collegeville, MN), St. Olaf College, United Theological Seminary, and the University of Minnesota.
Philip Brunelle Tracks
Charlestonia - Folk Rhapsody for Orchestra, No 1
Edmund Thornton Jenkins, Vincent Plush, Orchestra & Philip Brunelle
Charlestonia - Folk Rhapsody for Orchestra, No 1
Charlestonia - Folk Rhapsody for Orchestra, No 1
Composer
Orchestra
Last played on
March of the Three Kings for organ
Louis Vierne
March of the Three Kings for organ
March of the Three Kings for organ
Last played on
Swanee River (Old Folks at Home)
William Grant Still
Swanee River (Old Folks at Home)
Swanee River (Old Folks at Home)
Last played on
March of the Women
March of the Women
Ensemble
Last played on
The March of The Women
Dame Ethel Smyth
The March of The Women
The March of The Women
Last played on
March of the Women
Dame Ethel Mary Smyth, Eiddwen Harrhy, Orchestra of the Plymouth Music Series & Philip Brunelle
March of the Women
March of the Women
Composer
Ensemble
Last played on
March of the Women
March of the Women
Last played on
The Holy Boy
John Ireland
The Holy Boy
The Holy Boy
Last played on
March Of The Women
Dame Ethel Smyth
March Of The Women
March Of The Women
Choir
Last played on
Elijah Rock
Moses Hogan
Elijah Rock
Elijah Rock
Choir
Last played on
The Company Of Heaven: There Came Out Also At This Time/Ye Watchers & Ye Holy
Benjamin Britten
The Company Of Heaven: There Came Out Also At This Time/Ye Watchers & Ye Holy
The Company Of Heaven: There Came Out Also At This Time/Ye Watchers & Ye Holy
Last played on
March of the Women
March of the Women
Last played on
March of the Women
Ethel Smith
March of the Women
March of the Women
Orchestra
Last played on
March of the Women
March of the Women
Performer
Last played on
March of the Three Kings
Louis Vierne
March of the Three Kings
March of the Three Kings
Last played on
March of the Women
March of the Women
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Chorale-Prelude 'In dulci jubilo', BWV 729
Johann Sebastian Bach
Chorale-Prelude 'In dulci jubilo', BWV 729
Chorale-Prelude 'In dulci jubilo', BWV 729
Last played on
Mass In D Major
Dame Ethel Smyth
Mass In D Major
Mass In D Major
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
We Shall Walk Through The Valley
USA.Traditional, Undine Smith Moore, Plymouth Music Series Ensemble Singers & Philip Brunelle
We Shall Walk Through The Valley
We Shall Walk Through The Valley
Composer
Choir
Last played on
Mass In D Major - Kyrie
Dame Ethel Smyth
Mass In D Major - Kyrie
Mass In D Major - Kyrie
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
The Cake Walk Contest (Miss Sally's Party)
William Grant Still
The Cake Walk Contest (Miss Sally's Party)
The Cake Walk Contest (Miss Sally's Party)
Orchestra
Last played on
March of the women vers. for orchestra
Dame Ethel Smyth
March of the women vers. for orchestra
March of the women vers. for orchestra
Last played on
Swing Low Sweet Chariot
Trad.
Swing Low Sweet Chariot
Swing Low Sweet Chariot
Last played on
Benedictus (Mass in D major)
Ethel Smyth, Plymouth Festival Chorus, Plymouth Festival Orchestra, Eiddwen Harrhy & Philip Brunelle
Benedictus (Mass in D major)
Benedictus (Mass in D major)
Performer
Last played on
Impressions on a French Noel
Philip Brunelle
Impressions on a French Noel
Impressions on a French Noel
Last played on
Mass in D: Gloria
Plymouth Festival Chorus, Ethel SMYTH, Plymouth Festival Orchestra & Philip Brunelle
Mass in D: Gloria
Mass in D: Gloria
Performer
Last played on
Introduction and Aria, What if I were young? - The Boatswains Mate
Ethel Smyth, Plymouth Festival Orchestra., Eiddwen Harrhy & Philip Brunelle
Introduction and Aria, What if I were young? - The Boatswains Mate
Introduction and Aria, What if I were young? - The Boatswains Mate
Performer
Last played on
Mass in D major for soloists SATB, chorus and orchestra - Gloria
Ethel SMYTH, Eiddwen Harrhy, Plymouth Festival Orchestra, Dan Dressen, Philip Brunelle & Plymouth Festival Chorus
Mass in D major for soloists SATB, chorus and orchestra - Gloria
Mass in D major for soloists SATB, chorus and orchestra - Gloria
Composer
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
Kyrie - Mass in D
Plymouth Festival Chorus, Plymouth Festival Orchestra, Philip Brunelle & Dame Ethel Mary Smyth
Kyrie - Mass in D
Kyrie - Mass in D
Performer
Last played on
Mass in D: Credo
Eiddwen Harrhy
Mass in D: Credo
Mass in D: Credo
Composer
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
Sanctus from Mass in D
Ethel Smyth, Chorus of the Plymouth Music Series, Orchestra of the Plymouth Music Series, Janis Hardy & Philip Brunelle
Sanctus from Mass in D
Sanctus from Mass in D
Performer
Last played on
