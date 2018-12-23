Vera HallBorn 6 April 1902. Died 29 January 1964
Vera Hall
1902-04-06
Vera Hall Biography (Wikipedia)
Adell Hall Ward, better known as Vera Hall (April 6, 1902 – January 29, 1964) was an American folk singer, born in Livingston, Alabama. Best known for her 1937 song, "Trouble So Hard", she was inducted into the Alabama Women's Hall of Fame in 2005.
Vera Hall Tracks
The Last Month Of The Year (edit)
Trouble So Hard
Travelling shoes - spiritual
Boll Weevil Holler
Black Woman (Wild Ox Moan) - Mississippi Record Co.
