Alberto Menéndez EscribanoHorn player
Alberto Menéndez Escribano
Tracks
Concert-Rondo K.371
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Last played on
Horn Concerto No.4 K.495
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Last played on
Concerto no. 1 in E flat major Op.11 for horn and orchestra
Richard Strauss
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Stravinsky’s ‘Petrushka’
Glasgow City Halls
2018-02-01T04:45:29
1
Feb
2018
Glasgow City Halls
BBC Philharmonic Learning Events: BBC Philharmonic Family Concert
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2016-06-11T04:45:29
11
Jun
2016
15:00
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Ben Gernon conducts the BBC Philharmonic at Sheffield City Hall
Sheffield City Hall
2015-10-03T04:45:29
3
Oct
2015
19:00
Sheffield City Hall
Ben Gernon conducts the BBC Philharmonic at Victoria Hall, Hanley
Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent
2015-10-02T04:45:29
2
Oct
2015
20:00
Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent
