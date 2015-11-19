Mykhailo Mykhailovych Verbytsky (Ukrainian: Михайло Михайлович Вербицький; March 4, 1815 – December 7, 1870) was a Ukrainian Greek Catholic priest and composer. He is considered to be one of the first professional Ukrainian composers of Halychyna. Verbytsky is known for composing an alternate melody to the anthem Ще не вмерла Україна (Shche ne vmerla Ukraina), which later became the national anthem of Ukraine. His first name is sometimes translated to the English version of Michael, Polish Michal, Russian and other languages (see Michael for more).