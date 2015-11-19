Михайло ВербицькийBorn 4 March 1815. Died 7 December 1870
Михайло Вербицький
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1815-03-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a40080d4-ef0f-4bf2-80e8-d10ad1fea7f6
Biography (Wikipedia)
Mykhailo Mykhailovych Verbytsky (Ukrainian: Михайло Михайлович Вербицький; March 4, 1815 – December 7, 1870) was a Ukrainian Greek Catholic priest and composer. He is considered to be one of the first professional Ukrainian composers of Halychyna. Verbytsky is known for composing an alternate melody to the anthem Ще не вмерла Україна (Shche ne vmerla Ukraina), which later became the national anthem of Ukraine. His first name is sometimes translated to the English version of Michael, Polish Michal, Russian and other languages (see Michael for more).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Otce nas (Lord's Prayer)
Михайло Вербицький
Otce nas (Lord's Prayer)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Otce nas (Lord's Prayer)
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist