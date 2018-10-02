Sweet Savage are a heavy metal band from Belfast, Northern Ireland, formed in 1979. The band once included former Dio and Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell. Since forming in 1979, Sweet Savage have released three studio albums, three singles and one demo.

Considered one of the pioneers of the new wave of British heavy metal movement alongside acts such as Iron Maiden, Saxon, Diamond Head, and Def Leppard. However, even though they were often considered among the forerunners of the NWOBHM movement, success eluded them and they disbanded shortly after 1982.

The band reformed in 1984 with a different line-up, but did not last long. Sweet Savage was once again reformed in the 90s, due to Metallica covering their song "Killing Time" as a B-side for their "The Unforgiven" single.

Sweet Savage released a new studio album, entitled Regeneration, in May 2011.