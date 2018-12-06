Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02zyspc.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a3ff2dba-a76c-4e4d-a6e4-5b91c9a80da2
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band Performances & Interviews
Peoples Ford - Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia - MSR
2017-08-12
Competing at the World Pipe Band Championships 2017
Peoples Ford - Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia - MSR
Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia - Medley
2015-08-15
Competing at the World Pipe Band Championships 2015
Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia - Medley
Peoples Ford Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia - MSR
2015-08-15
Competing at the World Pipe Band Championships 2015
Peoples Ford Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia - MSR
Tracks
BRIDE'S JIG/THE CHANGELING/ THE THIEF OF LOCHABER
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
BRIDE'S JIG/THE CHANGELING/ THE THIEF OF LOCHABER
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyspc.jpglink
Brig Ronald Cheape of Tiroran / Blair Drummond / John Morrison of Assynt House
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
Brig Ronald Cheape of Tiroran / Blair Drummond / John Morrison of Assynt House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyspc.jpglink
Brig Ronald Cheape of Tiroran / Blair Drummond / John Morrison of Assynt House
Performer
Last played on
MASON'S APRON/CUNNINGHAM'S FANCY
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
MASON'S APRON/CUNNINGHAM'S FANCY
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyspc.jpglink
MASON'S APRON/CUNNINGHAM'S FANCY
Last played on
ANGUS RAMSAY'S LULLABY/DR MACINNES FANCY/TATUMTITABRA
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
ANGUS RAMSAY'S LULLABY/DR MACINNES FANCY/TATUMTITABRA
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyspc.jpglink
CHRISTINE MACNEILL OF BARRA/MY OWN LAND/FAR O'ER STRUY
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
CHRISTINE MACNEILL OF BARRA/MY OWN LAND/FAR O'ER STRUY
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyspc.jpglink
URLAR/SAILING SOLO ON THE MINNOW/AUBE MAUVE
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
URLAR/SAILING SOLO ON THE MINNOW/AUBE MAUVE
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyspc.jpglink
URLAR/SAILING SOLO ON THE MINNOW/AUBE MAUVE
Last played on
Johnny's Jig/Lewis Jig/The Gold Ring
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
Johnny's Jig/Lewis Jig/The Gold Ring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyspc.jpglink
Johnny's Jig/Lewis Jig/The Gold Ring
Last played on
CAMPBELL'S TARTAN ARMY/BOYS OF THE LOUGH/SEONAIDH'S TUNE/YORK REEL/GLASGOW POLICE PIPERS
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
CAMPBELL'S TARTAN ARMY/BOYS OF THE LOUGH/SEONAIDH'S TUNE/YORK REEL/GLASGOW POLICE PIPERS
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyspc.jpglink
SEUDAN A'CHUAIN/THE EAGLE'S WHISTLE/THE WISE MAIDEN/SEUDAN A CHUAIN
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
SEUDAN A'CHUAIN/THE EAGLE'S WHISTLE/THE WISE MAIDEN/SEUDAN A CHUAIN
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyspc.jpglink
Donald Cameron's Powder Horn
Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Pipe Band
Donald Cameron's Powder Horn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Donald Cameron's Powder Horn
Performer
The Thief of Lochaber
Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Pipe Band
The Thief of Lochaber
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Thief of Lochaber
Performer
Scotland the Brave
Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Pipe Band
Scotland the Brave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scotland the Brave
Performer
Joanna's Hornpipe, Ally Waugh's Hotline, The boys of the Lough, Sarah's Song, Captain Horne,Blackley of Hillsdale, A Mhuillin dubh, the Banjo Breakdown
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
Joanna's Hornpipe, Ally Waugh's Hotline, The boys of the Lough, Sarah's Song, Captain Horne,Blackley of Hillsdale, A Mhuillin dubh, the Banjo Breakdown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyspc.jpglink
Mairi Bhan Og
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
Mairi Bhan Og
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyspc.jpglink
Mairi Bhan Og
Dr Gaelic Medley Set
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
Dr Gaelic Medley Set
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyspc.jpglink
Dr Gaelic Medley Set
The Big Road Brusher Medley Set
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
The Big Road Brusher Medley Set
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyspc.jpglink
The Big Road Brusher Medley Set
MODERN MEDLEY: HENINGHAM REUNION/EXERCISE FOR THE STRIKES/KITCHEN MAID/INSPECTOR DONALD CAMPBELL OF NESS/CALL TO THE GATHERING
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
MODERN MEDLEY: HENINGHAM REUNION/EXERCISE FOR THE STRIKES/KITCHEN MAID/INSPECTOR DONALD CAMPBELL OF NESS/CALL TO THE GATHERING
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyspc.jpglink
THE CALLING/ BOB OO FETTERCAIRN/THOUGHTS OF BURNS/WILLIE MURRAY/SAD THE PARTING/UNFAITHFUL LOVER/WEE GORDON'S BRIG O' DON
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
THE CALLING/ BOB OO FETTERCAIRN/THOUGHTS OF BURNS/WILLIE MURRAY/SAD THE PARTING/UNFAITHFUL LOVER/WEE GORDON'S BRIG O' DON
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyspc.jpglink
Now Westlin' Winds
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
Now Westlin' Winds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyspc.jpglink
Now Westlin' Winds
Last played on
Tartan Army Medley
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
Tartan Army Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyspc.jpglink
Tartan Army Medley
Last played on
MSR The Abercairney Highlanders Set
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
MSR The Abercairney Highlanders Set
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyspc.jpglink
MSR The Abercairney Highlanders Set
Last played on
March, Strathspey and Reel
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
March, Strathspey and Reel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyspc.jpglink
A Border Ballad/Lexie Mcaskill/The Ramnee Ceilidh/The 4 Th Floor
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
A Border Ballad/Lexie Mcaskill/The Ramnee Ceilidh/The 4 Th Floor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyspc.jpglink
Brigadier General Cheape Of Tioran/Blair Drummond/John Morrison Of Assynt House
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
Brigadier General Cheape Of Tioran/Blair Drummond/John Morrison Of Assynt House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyspc.jpglink
Capt C R Lumsden/Bruce Gandy's Farewell to the Iron Horse/Maltsafe
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
Capt C R Lumsden/Bruce Gandy's Farewell to the Iron Horse/Maltsafe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyspc.jpglink
Tiugainn leam agus dean cabhaig/Donald, Willie and his dog/Rab's Dilemma/Dogs among the bu
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
Tiugainn leam agus dean cabhaig/Donald, Willie and his dog/Rab's Dilemma/Dogs among the bu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyspc.jpglink
The Big Road Brusher, Caberfeidh, P/M Calum Campbell, An Air for Elliot, The Rakes of Kild
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band
The Big Road Brusher, Caberfeidh, P/M Calum Campbell, An Air for Elliot, The Rakes of Kild
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyspc.jpglink
Past BBC Events
World Pipe Band Championships: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e36c8g
Glasgow Green
2015-08-15T23:19:01
15
Aug
2015
World Pipe Band Championships: 2015
Glasgow Green
World Pipe Band Championships: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewjg9r/acts/ahbbj5
Glasgow Green
2014-08-16T23:19:01
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p024xkp7.jpg
16
Aug
2014
World Pipe Band Championships: 2014
Glasgow Green
World Pipe Band Championships: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex6g9r/acts/aqm8q9
Glasgow Green
2013-08-18T23:19:01
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01fdl2h.jpg
18
Aug
2013
World Pipe Band Championships: 2013
Glasgow Green
World Pipe Band Championships: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edvg9r/acts/a4dg9r
Glasgow Green
2012-08-11T23:19:01
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00xd0rp.jpg
11
Aug
2012
World Pipe Band Championships: 2012
Glasgow Green
