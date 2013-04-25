Ryan Shupe & the RubberBand is an American Rock / Bluegrass group founded in the mid-1990s in Ogden, UT. The band's current lineup comprises Ryan Shupe (fiddle, guitar, ukulele, mandolin, lead vocals), Roger Archibald (guitar, vocals), Craig Miner (banjo, bouzouki, mandolin, guitar, vocals), Josh Larsen (bass guitar, string bass, vocals), and Nate Young (drums, vocals). After recording four studio albums on their own independent record label, Ryan Shupe & The RubberBand were signed to Capitol Records in 2005. Their first album for Capitol, 2005's Dream Big, produced a Top 40 hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs charts in its title track. The second single from the album, however, failed to chart, and the band was dropped from Capitol. In 2008, the band signed to Montage Music Group and released the album Last Man Standing. After this, the band continued to tour nationally and promote their unique brand of music. In 2010, the band released the album "Brand New Shoes" on their own independent label. This album has many crowd favorites and highlights the cross-genre, acousti-jam sound they have become known for. The band is currently promoting their new album "We Rode On" which leans more into the Rock side of their musical arsenal and have released three videos to promote the upcoming release. These videos are for the songs The Sun Will Shine Again, We Rode On, and Just Say Yes.