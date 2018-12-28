Vicki BrownEnglish pop, rock & contemporary classical singer. Born 23 August 1940. Died 16 June 1991
Vicki Brown
1940-08-23
Vicki Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Vicki Brown (23 August 1940 – 16 June 1991) was an English pop, rock and contemporary classical singer. She was a member of both The Vernons Girls and The Breakaways and was the first wife of fellow singer and musician Joe Brown and mother of the singer Sam Brown.
Look For Me In Rainbows
Vicki Brown
Look For Me In Rainbows
Look For Me In Rainbows
Look Fopr Me in Rainbows
Vicki Brown
Look Fopr Me in Rainbows
Look Fopr Me in Rainbows
