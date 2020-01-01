PostcardsLebanon. Formed 2012
Postcards
2012
Postcards Biography (Wikipedia)
Postcards is a Lebanese dream pop/indie rock band formed in early 2013. They have released three EPs, Lakehouse (2013), What Lies So Still (2015), and Here Before (2017). Their first full-length record, I'll be here in the morning, was released on the 26th of January 2018, via Ruptured Records and T3 Records.
