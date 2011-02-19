Andy VanBorn 3 November 1966
Andy Van
1966-11-03
Andy Van Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Alphonse "Andy" Van Dorsselaer (also known as Andy Van; born November 3, 1968) is an Australian disc jockey, record producer and co-founder of the record label Vicious Vinyl.
He was one half of the dance music act Madison Avenue with Cheyne Coates. Their 1999 song "Don't Call Me Baby" reached #2 on the ARIA Singles Chart in Australia and #1 on the RIANZ Singles Chart in New Zealand, the UK Singles Chart in the United Kingdom and the Billboard Dance Chart in the United States in 2000. In 2014, a remix of the track reached #1 on the ARIA Club Chart in Australia.
He is currently with the electronic act Vandalism (since 2004).
