Peskó Zoltán Born 15 February 1937
Peskó Zoltán
1937-02-15
Peskó Zoltán Biography (Wikipedia)
Zoltán Peskó (born 15 February 1937 in Budapest) is a Hungarian conductor and composer.
He attended the Franz Liszt Academy of Music, and studied under Goffredo Petrassi and Franco Ferrara, as well as with Pierre Boulez in Switzerland in the 1960s. He became an assistant under Lorin Maazel at the German Symphony Orchestra, Berlin.More recently, Peskó served as chief conductor of the Portuguese Symphony Orchestra from 2001 to 2004.
Peskó Zoltán Tracks
Christus - Pastorale and Herald Angels Sing (extract)
Franz Liszt
Christus - Pastorale and Herald Angels Sing (extract)
Christus - Pastorale and Herald Angels Sing (extract)
Orchestra
Schubert-Fantasie (from the Album 'Schnebel: Re-Visionen')
Dieter Schnebel
Schubert-Fantasie (from the Album 'Schnebel: Re-Visionen')
Schubert-Fantasie (from the Album 'Schnebel: Re-Visionen')
