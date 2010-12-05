Molly & the Heymakers
Molly & the Heymakers Biography (Wikipedia)
Molly & the Heymakers was an American country music group formed in 1987. The band consisted of Martha "Molly" Scheer (lead vocals, fiddle, mandolin, rhythm guitar), Andy Dee (lead guitar), Jeff Nelson (bass guitar), Joe Lindzius (drums) and Chad "C.J." Udeen (steel guitar). Their highest charting single, "Chasin' Something Called Love," peaked at No. 50 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart in 1991; it was included on their self-titled debut album, issued in 1992 on Reprise Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Molly & the Heymakers Tracks
Big, Big Love
Molly & the Heymakers Links
