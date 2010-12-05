Molly & the Heymakers was an American country music group formed in 1987. The band consisted of Martha "Molly" Scheer (lead vocals, fiddle, mandolin, rhythm guitar), Andy Dee (lead guitar), Jeff Nelson (bass guitar), Joe Lindzius (drums) and Chad "C.J." Udeen (steel guitar). Their highest charting single, "Chasin' Something Called Love," peaked at No. 50 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart in 1991; it was included on their self-titled debut album, issued in 1992 on Reprise Records.