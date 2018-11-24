Jim KeltnerBorn 27 April 1942
Jim Keltner
1942-04-27
Jim Keltner Biography (Wikipedia)
James Lee Keltner (born April 27, 1942) is an American drummer known primarily for his session work. He was characterized by Bob Dylan biographer Howard Sounes as "the leading session drummer in America".
She's a Mystery to Me
Bono
The Letter
Chuck Blackwell
Not Alone Any More
Ray Cooper
Last Night
Ray Cooper
Bird On The Wire
Chuck Blackwell
When We're Gone, Long Gone
David Grisman
Superstar
Rita Coolidge
Sombrero Sam
Wolfgang Melz
If I Were Me (feat. Jessy Greene, Jim Keltner & Rami Jaffee)
Dave Grohl
