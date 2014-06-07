Franco D'AndreaBorn 8 March 1941
Franco D'Andrea
1941-03-08
Franco D'Andrea Biography (Wikipedia)
Francesco "Franco" D'Andrea (born 8 March 1941 in Merano) is an Italian jazz pianist and composer.
