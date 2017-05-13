The BrewUK psychedelic rock band. Formed 2005
The Brew
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a3f08e1b-0a2a-4c50-8a2d-04e2e38e6567
The Brew Biography (Wikipedia)
The-Brew is a British rock band consisting of Tim Smith (bass), Kurtis Smith (drums) and Jason Barwick (guitar, vocals). They were voted "best band" 2006/7 by "It's Only Rock & Roll" magazine (the magazine of the Rolling Stones fanclub). The band was described by rock critic Michael Arens as "earthy, fertile, and sometimes wonderfully grainy" and creating "flawless rock" with a "touch of Psychedelic," and described by RockTimes critic Joachim 'Joe' Brookes as a "bridge between the sixties and seventies".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Brew Tracks
Sort by
Shake The Tree
The Brew
Shake The Tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shake The Tree
Last played on
Shuffle
The Brew
Shuffle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shuffle
Last played on
Eject
The Brew
Eject
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eject
Last played on
The Brew Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist