The-Brew is a British rock band consisting of Tim Smith (bass), Kurtis Smith (drums) and Jason Barwick (guitar, vocals). They were voted "best band" 2006/7 by "It's Only Rock & Roll" magazine (the magazine of the Rolling Stones fanclub). The band was described by rock critic Michael Arens as "earthy, fertile, and sometimes wonderfully grainy" and creating "flawless rock" with a "touch of Psychedelic," and described by RockTimes critic Joachim 'Joe' Brookes as a "bridge between the sixties and seventies".