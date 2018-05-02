Mohsen AminiScottish concertina player
Mohsen Amini
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a3efe5e4-c289-44ba-9ca3-59c968421cd2
Mohsen Amini Performances & Interviews
Mohsen Amini Tracks
Sort by
For Yann
Mohsen Amini
For Yann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For Yann
Performer
Last played on
McKendricks
Mohsen Amini
McKendricks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
McKendricks
Last played on
Be Thou / Hangover P** / Dunrobin Castle / Sandymount Reel
Mohsen Amini
Be Thou / Hangover P** / Dunrobin Castle / Sandymount Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Repeal The Union / Follow Me Down To Carlow
Mohsen Amini
Repeal The Union / Follow Me Down To Carlow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Repeal The Union / Follow Me Down To Carlow
Performer
Banging Your Frog On The Sofa / Charlie's Car / Bowel Shifter
Mohsen Amini
Banging Your Frog On The Sofa / Charlie's Car / Bowel Shifter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wouldn't Be Fond Of Drinking
Mohsen Amini
I Wouldn't Be Fond Of Drinking
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wouldn't Be Fond Of Drinking
Performer
Misclap / Bríd Harpers / Riverton Road
Mohsen Amini
Misclap / Bríd Harpers / Riverton Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Misclap / Bríd Harpers / Riverton Road
Performer
Dad's Jig
Mohsen Amini
Dad's Jig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dad's Jig
Last played on
Dads Jig/Dog LOrange/The Millhouse
Mohsen Amini
Dads Jig/Dog LOrange/The Millhouse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dads Jig/Dog LOrange/The Millhouse
Last played on
FLY BY NIGHT/NORTH CLEGG/PADDY FAHY'S
Mohsen Amini
FLY BY NIGHT/NORTH CLEGG/PADDY FAHY'S
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
FLY BY NIGHT/NORTH CLEGG/PADDY FAHY'S
Performer
Last played on
Fly By Night
Mohsen Amini & Moshen Amini
Fly By Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fly By Night
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist