Vinod Rathod
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br50t.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a3ef18ac-3442-44f1-8a1c-9c729317b0ba
Vinod Rathod Biography (Wikipedia)
Vinod Rathod is an Indian playback singer who primarily sings in Bollywood films. Rathod is the son of late classical musician, Pandit Chaturbhuj Rathod
Vinod Rathod Tracks
Chamma Chamma
Alka Yagnik
Chamma Chamma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x58l5.jpglink
Chamma Chamma
Last played on
Kitaben Bahut Si
Asha Bhosle
Kitaben Bahut Si
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccq9r.jpglink
Kitaben Bahut Si
Last played on
Aashiqui Mein Had Se
Sadhana Sargam
Aashiqui Mein Had Se
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x58gj.jpglink
Aashiqui Mein Had Se
Last played on
M Bole To
Vinod Rathod
M Bole To
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50t.jpglink
M Bole To
Last played on
Dulhe Raja
Anuradha Paudwal
Dulhe Raja
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59y.jpglink
Dulhe Raja
Last played on
Yaara O Yaara
Vinod Rathod
Yaara O Yaara
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50t.jpglink
Yaara O Yaara
Last played on
Dil Lene Ki Rut Aayi
Vinod Rathod
Dil Lene Ki Rut Aayi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50t.jpglink
Dil Lene Ki Rut Aayi
Last played on
Koi Na Koi Chahiye
Vinod Rathod
Koi Na Koi Chahiye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50t.jpglink
Koi Na Koi Chahiye
Last played on
Aisi Deewangi
Alka Yagnik
Aisi Deewangi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x58l5.jpglink
Aisi Deewangi
Last played on
Khush Rehne Ko Zaroori
Vinod Rathod
Khush Rehne Ko Zaroori
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50t.jpglink
Khush Rehne Ko Zaroori
Last played on
Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje
Kavita Krishnamurthy
Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01gyshw.jpglink
Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje
Last played on
Chann Chann
Shreya Ghoshal
Chann Chann
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05f6tb4.jpglink
Chann Chann
Last played on
O Baby Don't Break My Heart
Vinod Rathod
O Baby Don't Break My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50t.jpglink
O Baby Don't Break My Heart
Last played on
Aaj Kal Ki Ladkiyan
Sonu Nigam
Aaj Kal Ki Ladkiyan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x58yx.jpglink
Aaj Kal Ki Ladkiyan
Last played on
Chupana Bhi Nahi Aata
Vinod Rathod
Chupana Bhi Nahi Aata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50t.jpglink
Chupana Bhi Nahi Aata
Last played on
Parbat Se Kali Ghata
Asha Bhosle
Parbat Se Kali Ghata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccq9r.jpglink
Parbat Se Kali Ghata
Last played on
Chaahat Na Hoti
Alka Yagnik
Chaahat Na Hoti
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x58l5.jpglink
Chaahat Na Hoti
Last played on
Very Good Very Bad
Udit Narayan
Very Good Very Bad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5b2.jpglink
Very Good Very Bad
Last played on
Tera Chehra Na Dekhun Agar
Vinod Rathod
Tera Chehra Na Dekhun Agar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50t.jpglink
Tera Chehra Na Dekhun Agar
Last played on
