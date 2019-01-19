Afrojack
1987-09-09
Afrojack Biography (Wikipedia)
Nick van de Wall (born September 9, 1987), better known by his stage name Afrojack, is a Dutch DJ, record producer and remixer from Spijkenisse. In 2007, he founded the record label Wall Recordings; his debut album Forget the World was released in 2014. Afrojack regularly features as one of the ten best artists in the Top 100 DJs published by DJ Mag. He is also the CEO of LDH Europe.
Afrojack Performances & Interviews
Afrojack Tracks
Pon De Floor (feat. Afrojack & Vybz Kartel)
Major Lazer
Pon De Floor (feat. Afrojack & Vybz Kartel)
Keep It Low (Laidback Luke Remix)
Afrojack
Keep It Low (Laidback Luke Remix)
Move To The Sound (feat. Hawkboy)
Afrojack
Move To The Sound (feat. Hawkboy)
Give Me Everything (feat. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer)
Pitbull
Give Me Everything (feat. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer)
Takeover Control
Afrojack
Takeover Control
Collide (Afrojack Remix)
Leona Lewis
Collide (Afrojack Remix)
Hey Mama (feat. Nicki Minaj & Afrojack)
David Guetta
Hey Mama (feat. Nicki Minaj & Afrojack)
This Feeling (Afrojack & Disto remix)
Afrojack
This Feeling (Afrojack & Disto remix)
Hey Mama (feat. Nicki Minaj & Afrojack)
David Guetta
Hey Mama (feat. Nicki Minaj & Afrojack)
Encore (Afrojack & Saymyname Remix)
Mercer
Encore (Afrojack & Saymyname Remix)
Take Over Control (feat. Eva Simons)
Afrojack
Take Over Control (feat. Eva Simons)
Always
Afrojack
Always
Cold Water (Afrojack Remix) (feat. Justin Bieber & MØ)
Major Lazer
Cold Water (Afrojack Remix) (feat. Justin Bieber & MØ)
Good Life (Cesqeaux remix)
Afrojack
Good Life (Cesqeaux remix)
Diamonds
Afrojack
Diamonds
Hotline Bling (Afrojack Edit)
Drake
Hotline Bling (Afrojack Edit)
Gone killa (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
Afrojack
Gone killa (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
We're All No One (feat. Steve Aoki & Afrojack)
NERVO
We're All No One (feat. Steve Aoki & Afrojack)
Dirty Sexy Money (feat. Charli XCX & French Montana)
David Guetta
Dirty Sexy Money (feat. Charli XCX & French Montana)
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2015
Strathallan Castle
2015-07-10T23:14:06
10
Jul
2015
T in the Park: 2015
Strathallan Castle
Ibiza: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e452fx/acts/a292fx
Playa d’en Bossa, Ibiza
2014-08-01T23:14:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01br2wy.jpg
1
Aug
2014
Ibiza: 2014
Playa d’en Bossa, Ibiza
