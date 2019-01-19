Nick van de Wall (born September 9, 1987), better known by his stage name Afrojack, is a Dutch DJ, record producer and remixer from Spijkenisse. In 2007, he founded the record label Wall Recordings; his debut album Forget the World was released in 2014. Afrojack regularly features as one of the ten best artists in the Top 100 DJs published by DJ Mag. He is also the CEO of LDH Europe.