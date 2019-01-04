Twin PeaksChicago Band. Formed November 2009
Twin Peaks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p024chvw.jpg
2009-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a3ee7da1-d892-4cf3-a5ba-4c07806edbca
Twin Peaks Biography (Wikipedia)
Twin Peaks is an American indie-rock band from Chicago, Illinois. The band was formed in 2010 and consists of Cadien Lake James (vocals, guitar), Clay Frankel (vocals, guitar), Jack Dolan (vocals, bass), Colin Croom (keys, vocals, guitar), and Connor Brodner (drums).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Twin Peaks Tracks
Sort by
Making Breakfast
Twin Peaks
Making Breakfast
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024cj38.jpglink
Making Breakfast
Last played on
Have You Ever?
Twin Peaks
Have You Ever?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024cj38.jpglink
Have You Ever?
Last played on
Walk To The One You Love
Twin Peaks
Walk To The One You Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024cj38.jpglink
Walk To The One You Love
Last played on
My Boys
Twin Peaks
My Boys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024cj38.jpglink
My Boys
Last played on
Butterfly
Twin Peaks
Butterfly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024cj38.jpglink
Butterfly
Last played on
Holding Roses
Twin Peaks
Holding Roses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024cj38.jpglink
Holding Roses
Last played on
You Don't
Twin Peaks
You Don't
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024cj38.jpglink
You Don't
Last played on
Flavor
Twin Peaks
Flavor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0247dl2.jpglink
Flavor
Last played on
Mirror Of Time
Twin Peaks
Mirror Of Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024cj38.jpglink
Mirror Of Time
Last played on
I Found A New Way
Twin Peaks
I Found A New Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024cj38.jpglink
I Found A New Way
Last played on
Twin Peaks Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist