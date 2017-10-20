Laughing HyenasFormed 1985. Disbanded 1995
Laughing Hyenas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a3e6d60a-34ff-4d99-8397-2db6b5b2333e
Laughing Hyenas Biography (Wikipedia)
Laughing Hyenas was an American garage rock band that existed from 1985 to 1995. According to AllMusic, "At first, the band specialized in dirges overlaid with the tortuous, throat-shredding vocals of frontman John Brannon. As time passed, their blues connections became more and more explicit".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Laughing Hyenas Tracks
Sort by
Life Of Crime
Laughing Hyenas
Life Of Crime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life Of Crime
Last played on
Laughing Hyenas Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist