Ed AllenTrumpeter. Born 15 December 1897. Died 28 January 1974
Ed Allen
1897-12-15
Ed Allen Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Clifton Allen (December 15, 1897, Nashville, Tennessee – January 28, 1974, New York City) was an American jazz trumpeter and cornetist.
Ed Allen Tracks
Black Mountain Blues (feat. Ed Allen & Steve Stevens)
Bessie Smith
Black Mountain Blues (feat. Ed Allen & Steve Stevens)
Black Mountain Blues (feat. Ed Allen & Steve Stevens)
