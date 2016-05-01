Doctor LBorn 1968
Doctor L
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a3e4961e-2b3e-45e9-80e2-2e869e6ae0e4
Doctor L Tracks
Sort by
Ghetto (feat. Doctor L)
Calyx & TeeBee
Ghetto (feat. Doctor L)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6gr.jpglink
Ghetto (feat. Doctor L)
Last played on
George Street
Doctor L
George Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
George Street
Last played on
Strange Days
Doctor L
Strange Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strange Days
Last played on
Running
Doctor L
Running
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Running
Last played on
Warrior
Doctor L
Warrior
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Warrior
Last played on
G-Mode
Doctor L
G-Mode
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
G-Mode
Last played on
Mistery Travels
Doctor L
Mistery Travels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mistery Travels
Last played on
Neon (feat. Jenna G)
Doctor L
Neon (feat. Jenna G)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Neon (feat. Jenna G)
Last played on
Tek Time
Doctor L
Tek Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tek Time
Last played on
Doctor L Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist