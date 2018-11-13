Attic Lights are a Scottish indie rock band from Glasgow, Scotland, formed in 2005 by Kev Sherry (vocals, guitar), Colin McArdle (vocals, bass) and Jamie Houston (guitar, keyboard, vocals), later joined by Tim Davidson (guitar, pedal steel) and Noel O'Donnell (drums, glockenspiel, vocals). The four-part harmonies in a number of their songs have led to critical comparisons with Teenage Fanclub and The Beach Boys. Their guitar heavy powerpop has been compared to alternative rock bands such as Weezer, R.E.M. and The Lemonheads.

A series of independent releases and live performances, including a well-received appearance at the 2007 T in the Park festival, led to a bidding war between major labels. The band signed with Island Records, and released their debut album, Friday Night Lights, in October 2008.