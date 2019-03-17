Philip ChevronBorn 17 June 1957. Died 8 October 2013
Philip Chevron
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957-06-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a3e18f39-e320-4148-ba59-087a6d418b9f
Philip Chevron Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Ryan (17 June 1957 – 8 October 2013), professionally known as Philip Chevron, was an Irish singer-songwriter and guitarist and record producer. He was best known as the lead guitarist for the celtic punk band The Pogues and as the frontman for the 1970s punk rock band The Radiators from Space. Upon his death in 2013, Chevron was regarded as one of the most influential figures in Irish punk music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Philip Chevron Tracks
Sort by
Thousands Are A Sailing
Philip Chevron
Thousands Are A Sailing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thousands Are A Sailing
Last played on
Philip Chevron Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Elvis Costello on working with Paul McCartney
-
Elvis Costello - Watching The Detectives
-
Elvis Costello - Under Lime
-
Elvis Costello - Shot With His Own Gun
-
Elvis Costello - Almost Blue
-
Elvis Costello - Accidents Will Happen
-
Elvis Costello - Unwanted Number
-
Elvis Costello - I Still Have That Other Girl
-
Elvis Costello: Key of Life Interview with Mary Anne
-
Elvis Costello: Working with Burt Bacharach
Back to artist