The FlockFormed 1966. Disbanded 1973
The Flock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a3e17167-2519-4156-9a7d-1fba5d366eab
The Flock Biography (Wikipedia)
The Flock was a Chicago-based progressive rock band, that released two albums on Columbia records in 1969 (The Flock) and 1970 (Dinosaur Swamps). The Flock did not achieve the commercial success of other Columbia jazz-rock groups of the era such as Chicago and Blood Sweat & Tears, but were recognized for featuring a violin prominently in their recordings. The violinist, Jerry Goodman, went on to become a member of Mahavishnu Orchestra and a solo artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Flock Tracks
Sort by
Tired Of Waiting For You
The Flock
Tired Of Waiting For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tired Of Waiting For You
Last played on
Tired Of Waiting
The Flock
Tired Of Waiting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tired Of Waiting
Last played on
The Flock Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist