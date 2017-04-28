Liturgy is an American experimental rock band from Brooklyn, New York. The band features Hunter Hunt-Hendrix (vocals, guitar), Bernard Gann (guitar), Greg Fox (drums) and Tyler Dusenbury (bass). In the band's early days, they described their music as "transcendental black metal," which was described in a declaration written by Hunt-Hendrix, however they have since moved away from a black metal sound and experimenting into other genres including progressive rock, hip hop and electronic music. Hunt-Hendrix cites Swans, Glenn Branca, and Lightning Bolt as influences.