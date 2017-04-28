LiturgyBlack Metal band from Brooklyn, New York. Formed 2004
Liturgy
2004
Liturgy Biography
Liturgy is an American experimental rock band from Brooklyn, New York. The band features Hunter Hunt-Hendrix (vocals, guitar), Bernard Gann (guitar), Greg Fox (drums) and Tyler Dusenbury (bass). In the band's early days, they described their music as "transcendental black metal," which was described in a declaration written by Hunt-Hendrix, however they have since moved away from a black metal sound and experimenting into other genres including progressive rock, hip hop and electronic music. Hunt-Hendrix cites Swans, Glenn Branca, and Lightning Bolt as influences.
Liturgy Tracks
Generation
Liturgy
Generation
Generation
Fanfare
Liturgy
Fanfare
Fanfare
Follow
Liturgy
Follow
Follow
Pagan Dawn
Liturgy
Pagan Dawn
Pagan Dawn
Tragic Laurel
Liturgy
Tragic Laurel
Tragic Laurel
