Sam Carter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p056fxls.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a3dedf5d-9606-4977-9b03-9584942f54c2
Sam Carter Performances & Interviews
Sam Carter Tracks
Sort by
Jack Hall
Sam Carter
Jack Hall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxls.jpglink
Jack Hall
Last played on
One Last Clue
Sam Carter
One Last Clue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Last Clue
Performer
Last played on
Dreams Are Made Of Money
Sam Carter
Dreams Are Made Of Money
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxls.jpglink
Dreams Are Made Of Money
Last played on
From The Southbank To Soho
Sam Carter
From The Southbank To Soho
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxls.jpglink
From The Southbank To Soho
Last played on
Don't Wait (Radio 1 Session, 31 Oct 2017) (feat. Sam Carter)
Neck Deep
Don't Wait (Radio 1 Session, 31 Oct 2017) (feat. Sam Carter)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053p0wq.jpglink
Our Kind of Harmony
Sam Carter
Our Kind of Harmony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxls.jpglink
Our Kind of Harmony
Last played on
We Never Made It To The Lakes
Sam Carter
We Never Made It To The Lakes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxls.jpglink
We Never Made It To The Lakes
Last played on
One More River
Sam Carter
One More River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxls.jpglink
One More River
Last played on
Am I Not a Man
Sam Carter
Am I Not a Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Am I Not a Man
Performer
Last played on
Dark Days
Sam Carter
Dark Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dark Days
Performer
Last played on
From the South Bank to Soho
Sam Carter
From the South Bank to Soho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
From the South Bank to Soho
Performer
Last played on
Waves and Tremors (Live at the Union Chapel)
Sam Carter
Waves and Tremors (Live at the Union Chapel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxls.jpglink
Pheasant
Sam Carter
Pheasant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxls.jpglink
Pheasant
Last played on
Spill Those Secrets
Sam Carter
Spill Those Secrets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxls.jpglink
Spill Those Secrets
Last played on
Wave & Tremors (Live)
Sam Carter
Wave & Tremors (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxls.jpglink
Wave & Tremors (Live)
Last played on
Station Road
Sam Carter
Station Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxls.jpglink
Station Road
Last played on
Waves And Tremors
Sam Carter
Waves And Tremors
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxls.jpglink
Waves And Tremors
Last played on
Bushes and Briars
Sam Carter
Bushes and Briars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxls.jpglink
Bushes and Briars
Last played on
It Suits Me Well
Dave Swarbrick & Sam Carter
It Suits Me Well
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Suits Me Well
Performer
Last played on
Intro: Antioch / Dreams Are Made Of Money
Sam Carter
Intro: Antioch / Dreams Are Made Of Money
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxls.jpglink
Trad. arr. Carter: Garden Hymn
Sam Carter
Trad. arr. Carter: Garden Hymn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxls.jpglink
Trad. arr. Carter: Garden Hymn
Last played on
The No Testament
Sam Carter
The No Testament
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxls.jpglink
The No Testament
Last played on
The One
Sam Carter
The One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxls.jpglink
The One
Last played on
Yellow Sign
Sam Carter
Yellow Sign
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxls.jpglink
Yellow Sign
Last played on
Playlists featuring Sam Carter
Sam Carter Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist