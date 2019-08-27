Lauren Eve Mayberry (born 7 October 1987) is a Scottish singer, songwriter, writer, and journalist. She is the vocalist and percussionist of the Scottish synth-pop band Chvrches.

In Chvrches, Mayberry co-writes and co-produces the songs with Iain Cook and Martin Doherty, and sings as the lead vocalist. She also plays drums and keyboards. Mayberry is a soprano.