Martin Robert Turner (born 1 October 1947, Torquay, Devon) is an English musician best known for his time as the bass guitarist, lead vocalist and a founding member of the rock band, Wishbone Ash.
15
Mar
2019
Martin Turner (ex Wishbone Ash)
Darwen Library Theatre, Blackburn, UK
22
Mar
2019
Martin Turner (ex Wishbone Ash)
Community Centre, Southend On Sea, UK
23
Mar
2019
Martin Turner (ex Wishbone Ash)
Trading Boundaries, Uckfield, UK
24
Mar
2019
Martin Turner (ex Wishbone Ash)
Ropetackle Arts Centre, Brighton, UK
29
Mar
2019
Martin Turner (ex Wishbone Ash)
Fairkytes Arts Center, London, UK
