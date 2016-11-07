Eddie Fowlkes is a techno DJ from Detroit, Michigan, influential to the early Detroit techno scene.

After attending a 1978 Charivari party with his older sisters where he saw DJ Darryl Shannon mixing records, Fowlkes requested a mixer for Christmas and then made his DJ debut in the late 70s. He was part of Juan Atkins’ Deep Space DJ collective which included Art Payne, Keith Martin, and Derrick May who was also Fowlkes' roommate. In the 1980s, Fowlkes performed with three turntables, a mixer, wah-wah pedal and the 808 & 909 drum machines.

Kevin Saunderson said that seeing Fowlkes DJ at a fraternity party inspired him to get involved in the Deep Space Crew and become a better DJ.

After hearing a Cybotron performance, Fowlkes moved from being interested solely in DJing to creating his own records. Borrowing equipment from Atkins, he trained his ear and taught himself to play the keyboard over a couple of months. While Fowlkes and May were roommates, Fowlkes built his studio in his bedroom and started working on his first record. His first release under his own name was issued in 1986. That release on Metroplex Records, “Goodbye Kiss,” helped establish what would come to be known as Detroit Techno.