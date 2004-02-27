LadyhawkCanadian indie rock quartet from Vancouver, British Columbia.. Formed 27 February 2004
Ladyhawk
2004-02-27
Ladyhawk is a Canadian indie rock band based in Vancouver, British Columbia. The band released three albums and an EP, and toured across Canada several times.
